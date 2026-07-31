From a single towrope to the country’s largest ski resort, Cardrona has earned its bragging rights.

In a recent post on social media, the Wānaka Historical Society told the story of the origins of the Cardrona Ski Resort, founded by Cardrona couple John and Mary Lee, alongside stunning archival photos.

A 1954 survey by the Mt Cook Co had identified Mt Cardrona’s potential as a commercial skifield, and with the farmland unproductive and unprofitable, Mr Lee bought the land in 1970, the post said.

“One of John’s motivations was to encourage a tourist village around the original gold mining township of Cardrona, which had been seeing a declining population.’’

Mr Lee he was not a skier himself, and relied on his wife, Mary Lee, and others to explore the terrain in winter.

“The original access road formed in 1972 proved too steep, so they relied on walking and helicopters for transportation.

Skiers atop Cardrona ski field, August 1978. Photo: Wānaka History

“In 1977 a 200m rope tow driven by a seven horsepower motor was installed in the main basin. It could be moved around the mountain to test different locations.

“During the weekends, 30 to 40 people would drive to helicopter flat to be lifted to the tow by chopper,” the post said.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz