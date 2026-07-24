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North OtagoJuly 23

Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident

An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
Jules Chin
    Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
    Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
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    North OtagoJuly 21

    New Hooker Valley bridge to open next week

    The eagerly anticipated new suspension bridge up the Hooker Valley at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park will open to the public on the afternoon of Tuesday July 28.
    New Hooker Valley bridge to open next week
    New Hooker Valley bridge to open next week
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    North OtagoJuly 20

    Conserve water notice lifted

    A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply was lifted yesterday
    Charley-Kai John
    Conserve water notice lifted
    Conserve water notice lifted
    North OtagoJuly 19

    Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted

    A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply has been lifted.
    Charley-Kai John
    Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted
    Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen

    Sean Jansen had a test debut to remember.
    Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen
    Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Mercedes Benz PHEV lively, refined

    As premium luxury mid sized plug-in hybrids SUVs go, and most do with pace and purpose, the Mercedes Benz GLC 350e stands out with stylish looks, modern technology, quality, and class.
    Mercedes Benz PHEV lively, refined
    Mercedes Benz PHEV lively, refined
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Jockey club changing things up

    The Oamaru Jockey Club’s cup meeting on Sunday will look a little different this year.
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu

    This year’s Commonwealth Games may have been scaled back somewhat but two North Otago athletes are still chomping at the bit to be involved.
    Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu
    Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Kakanui night special

    Shared kai, waiata and a lantern walk were all part of Matariki celebrations at Kakanui School last weekend.
    Kakanui night special
    Kakanui night special
    North OtagoJuly 18

    All go for club rugby semis

    The Citizens Shield competition took a rain check last weekend — literally.
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Prem A netballers back on courts

    The race for the Jesse Allen Trophy resumes tomorrow.
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Minister struck by degree of economic recovery

    Reporter Jules Chin caught up with Tourism Minister Louise Upston during her recent visit to Oamaru.
    Minister struck by degree of economic recovery
    Minister struck by degree of economic recovery
    North OtagoJuly 18

    Age no matter as musicians rock on

    Original live music is alive and well at The Penguin Club in Oamaru as a group of independent artists hit the stage tomorrow night.
    Age no matter as musicians rock on
    Age no matter as musicians rock on