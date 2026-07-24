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North Otago
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 23
Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
Jules Chin
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 21
New Hooker Valley bridge to open next week
The eagerly anticipated new suspension bridge up the Hooker Valley at Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park will open to the public on the afternoon of Tuesday July 28.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 20
Conserve water notice lifted
A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply was lifted yesterday
Charley-Kai John
North Otago
July 19
Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted
A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply has been lifted.
Charley-Kai John
North Otago
July 18
Test debut ‘dream come true’ for Jansen
Sean Jansen had a test debut to remember.
North Otago
July 18
Mercedes Benz PHEV lively, refined
As premium luxury mid sized plug-in hybrids SUVs go, and most do with pace and purpose, the Mercedes Benz GLC 350e stands out with stylish looks, modern technology, quality, and class.
North Otago
July 18
Jockey club changing things up
The Oamaru Jockey Club’s cup meeting on Sunday will look a little different this year.
North Otago
July 18
Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu
This year’s Commonwealth Games may have been scaled back somewhat but two North Otago athletes are still chomping at the bit to be involved.
North Otago
July 18
Kakanui night special
Shared kai, waiata and a lantern walk were all part of Matariki celebrations at Kakanui School last weekend.
North Otago
July 18
All go for club rugby semis
The Citizens Shield competition took a rain check last weekend — literally.
North Otago
July 18
Prem A netballers back on courts
The race for the Jesse Allen Trophy resumes tomorrow.
North Otago
July 18
Minister struck by degree of economic recovery
Reporter Jules Chin caught up with Tourism Minister Louise Upston during her recent visit to Oamaru.
North Otago
July 18
Age no matter as musicians rock on
Original live music is alive and well at The Penguin Club in Oamaru as a group of independent artists hit the stage tomorrow night.
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