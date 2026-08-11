A giant solar farm planned for the banks of Lake Benmore is the first such project in New Zealand to receive fast-track approval. Lodestone Energy’s 220MW project was greenlit this week. The company launched its bid for fast-track approval in September last year, with an expert panel weighing up the application for a solar farm occupying 320ha within Haldon Station’s estate. Haldon Solar Farm, located 14km southeast of Twizel, would produce enough energy every year to power around 45,000 households, the proponents said. It was estimated construction of the facility would create more than 250 new jobs over a one-year period. Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said reliable renewable electricity generation was “critical to supporting economic growth and regional resilience”. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones called the project a major investment in Canterbury that would help drive regional economic growth “while advancing New Zealand’s transition to a more reliable and sustainable energy future”. The South Canterbury solar farm becomes the seventh renewable energy project to receive fast-track approval. Haldon Station’s farm manager Paddy Boyd previously said the solar farm was a “win-win’’ for regeneration while Lodestone managing director Gary Holden said it was a “well-considered, low-impact” project. Haldon Station will focus on “ecological restoration” rather than traditional farming alongside solar generation.