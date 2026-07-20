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Charley-Kai John

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SUBSCRIBER
North OtagoJuly 20

Conserve water notice lifted

A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply was lifted yesterday
Conserve water notice lifted
Conserve water notice lifted
North OtagoJuly 19

Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted

A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply has been lifted.
Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted
Conserve water notice for Oamaru lifted
SUBSCRIBER
North OtagoJuly 17

Oamaru air quality monitoring project wraps up

The early findings of an air quality monitoring project in Oamaru “strongly” suggest that the main source of wintertime air pollution is chimney smoke
Oamaru air quality monitoring project wraps up
Oamaru air quality monitoring project wraps up