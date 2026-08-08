Newly-released guidance for older drivers removing “inappropriate” routine cognitive testing has been welcomed as a move towards a “fairer” system by Grey Power North Otago.

Andrew Dunn, the president of the local branch of the advocacy group, said the change reflected years of work by Grey Power and was “strongly” supported at a local level.

"At a time when driving remains essential for independence, social connection and everyday life in our rural communities, this is a positive and practical shift.

"North Otago members will be reassured to know that routine cognitive testing is no longer seen as an appropriate default for healthy older people.”

The new guidance confirmed routine cognitive testing should no longer be used as a standard part of assessing the fitness of healthy older people to drive, according to Grey Power.

It followed an independent review by the University of Auckland, which found that for older people who were physically and mentally healthy, the available evidence did not support the routine use of cognitive assessments as part of fitness-to-drive evaluations.

Doctors were instead being encouraged to take a more holistic approach.

Mr Dunn said his group would continue monitoring how the new driver‑assessment guidance was applied locally and he encouraged members to report any instances where routine cognitive testing was still being required “without a clear clinical reason”.

He welcomed the new guidance as a “welcome step towards a fairer, evidence‑based licensing system for older drivers”.

Mr Dunn said he also wanted to acknowledge Waitaki District Council and Mayor Mel Tavendale for introducing a free parking scheme in Oamaru for drivers aged 80+.

"This is a thoughtful, community‑minded initiative, especially welcome where there is no public transport here.”

A long-awaited daily public bus service between Oamaru and Dunedin is finally due to start in October this year, following an Otago Regional Council vote and after a successful community shuttle trial.

The new guidance was also welcomed at a national level by Grey Power New Zealand president David Marshall who called it an “excellent outcome for older New Zealanders and one that Grey Power has worked hard to achieve”.

"For too long, many older drivers have been subjected to routine cognitive tests despite there being little evidence that these tests accurately measure a person's ability to drive safely.

"This is a much fairer and more evidence-based approach.”

The guidance was developed jointly by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, the Ministry of Health, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and the Office for Seniors.

Grey Power is encouraging members to continue using their regular GP or nurse practitioner for licence renewals wherever possible.