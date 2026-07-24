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Football
Football
July 22
All White Eli Just secures record transfer to Swansea City
All White Eli Just has capitalised on a standout Football World Cup with a move to the English Championship with Swansea City.
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Football
July 22
Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup
New York has lived up to being the City of Dreams this week.
Kayla Hodge
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Football
July 21
The highs and lows of the World Cup
Well, that was fun. Apart from almost the entire final. Hayden Meikle reflects on the World Cup and offers some rewards and ratings.
Football
July 20
Former England football captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75
Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his former club Newcastle United said on Monday.
Football
July 19
Torres rescues grim final to make Spain world champions
Spain climbed again to the summit of world football on Sunday when substitute Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to prise the World Cup from holders Argentina with a 1-0 victory.
Football
July 19
Students stun Royals to deal blow to league title hopes
Otago University may have ended the Dunedin Royals’ chances of winning the women’s South Island league.
Football
July 18
England prevail in 10-goal thriller to claim third place over France
Bukayo Saka recorded a hat trick and Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also scored goals as England produced a wild and crazy 6-4 victory over France in the World Cup third-place match in Miami.
Football
July 16
England's going home, again
England's Harry Kane is gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, saying they tried to hold on but it just wasn't enough.
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Football
July 15
Messi breaks English hearts to lead Argentina to World Cup final
Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to reach the World Cup final where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly-charged encounter.
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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Otago
July 24
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