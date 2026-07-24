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FootballJuly 22

All White Eli Just secures record transfer to Swansea City

All White Eli Just has capitalised on a standout Football World Cup with a move to the English Championship with Swansea City.
All White Eli Just secures record transfer to Swansea City
All White Eli Just secures record transfer to Swansea City
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FootballJuly 22

Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup

New York has lived up to being the City of Dreams this week.
Kayla Hodge
Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup
Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup
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FootballJuly 21

The highs and lows of the World Cup

Well, that was fun. Apart from almost the entire final. Hayden Meikle reflects on the World Cup and offers some rewards and ratings.
The highs and lows of the World Cup
The highs and lows of the World Cup
FootballJuly 20

Former England football captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75

Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his former club Newcastle United said on Monday.
Former England football captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75
Former England football captain and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75
FootballJuly 19

Torres rescues grim final to make Spain world champions

Spain climbed again to the summit of world football on Sunday when substitute Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to prise the World Cup from holders Argentina with a 1-0 victory.
Torres rescues grim final to make Spain world champions
Torres rescues grim final to make Spain world champions
FootballJuly 19

Students stun Royals to deal blow to league title hopes

Otago University may have ended the Dunedin Royals’ chances of winning the women’s South Island league.
Students stun Royals to deal blow to league title hopes
Students stun Royals to deal blow to league title hopes
FootballJuly 18

England prevail in 10-goal thriller to claim third place over France

Bukayo Saka recorded a hat trick and Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also scored goals as England produced a wild and crazy 6-4 victory over France in the World Cup third-place match in Miami.
England prevail in 10-goal thriller to claim third place over France
England prevail in 10-goal thriller to claim third place over France
FootballJuly 16

England's going home, again

England's Harry Kane is gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, saying they tried to hold on but it just wasn't enough.
England's going home, again
England's going home, again
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FootballJuly 15

Messi breaks English hearts to lead Argentina to World Cup final

Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to reach the World Cup final where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly-charged encounter.
Messi breaks English hearts to lead Argentina to World Cup final
Messi breaks English hearts to lead Argentina to World Cup final
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