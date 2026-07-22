New York has lived up to being the City of Dreams this week. After Spain won their second Fifa World Cup title earlier this week, two young Dunedin footballers are chasing their own dreams in the United States city this week. Josh Jamison and Daniel Genever have been selected as part of the RH3 Academy side — run by former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert — to represent New Zealand at the Youth World Cup. The tournament is being held at Stony Brook University, featuring 48 countries — more than 1500 players — across under-10 and under-12 grades competing in seven-a-side games. New Zealand have been drawn in group six and will face Italy, Egypt — many will be crossing their fingers they can avenge the All Whites’ 3-1 World Cup loss — and Chile. Jamison, a defender, and Genever, an attacking midfielder, are both part of the Dunedin City Royals Academy, which partners with RH3. Royals Academy director Blair Scoullar, who has had a long-standing connection with Herbert from his playing days, suggested a couple of southern players who would be a good fit for the tournament. He was proud to see Jamison and Genever, who both attend Tahuna Normal Intermediate, get the call-up. “Dan and Josh are good little players in their own right and they’ve got the right attitudes,’’ Scoullar said. “It’s really nice that they get to go away with RH3 and go on a tour — a tournament in New York, it’s pretty amazing.’’ Several academy footballers were part of RH3 squads that travelled to tournaments last year and Scoullar expected more to be selected later this year. The tournament wraps up on Monday.