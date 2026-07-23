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Kayla Hodge

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RugbyJuly 23

Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior

There is a little history in this one.
Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
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NetballJuly 23

Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games

Maddy Gordon caused a conundrum for the Silver Ferns last year.
Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
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NetballJuly 22

Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games

Hayden Croft picks apart the pieces most people miss.
Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games
Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games
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FootballJuly 22

Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup

New York has lived up to being the City of Dreams this week.
Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup
Young Dunedin footballers competing at Youth World Cup