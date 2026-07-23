Maddy Gordon caused a conundrum for the Silver Ferns last year. The outstanding midcourter was both the best centre and wing attack in the squad and was one of the first names dotted down on the team sheet. It does not help that she also had a standout performance at wing defence, picking off a game-winning ball against South Africa in Invercargill. “I like centre because when I’m playing wing attack I miss defending and when I’m playing wing defence I miss attacking — so I think centre’s just perfect,’’ Gordon told the Otago Daily Times. “But also I don’t mind where I play. You’ve got the likes of me usually starting at centre but then you’ve got a Kate [Heffernan] who’s played centre and been playing really amazing. “If that means I have to shift into a wing attack role, I’m totally happy with that.’’ The Silver Ferns have a versatile and experienced midcourt for the Commonwealth Games, including Heffernan, Kimiora Poi and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, and captain Karin Burger can slot across wing defence as well. They bounced ideas off each other and provided feedback during trainings to ensure they were a well-oiled machine no matter who was on court in Glasgow. “I also think it just brings such a competitive element,’’ Gordon said. “You really have to compete in training for that position, for that bib, and it brings out the best in us.’’ Gordon, 26, is excited to suit up for her first Commonwealth Games, having missed selection for Birmingham in 2022. The 40-cap Silver Fern was recalled for the Netball World Cup in 2023, but had little court time behind incumbents Heffernan, Gina Crampton and Whitney Souness. “It’s really exciting to be able to get some court time over here and just playing a pinnacle event again,’’ Gordon said. Considering the outside noise of last year with Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua being stood down, Gordon felt their performances were “better than we expected’’ in 2025. That gave them a good base to build from as they look towards their Commonwealth Games opener against hosts Scotland on Saturday. “Obviously everyone knows we had a lot going on so I think we could just go to another level,’’ Gordon said. “Having Noels back . . . she’s so smart in the way we play things and what our structure looks like, so it’s exciting to have her back and try out some new things. “Definitely heaps of room to grow. We’ve got the base with the connections — it’s just doing some new things that other teams don’t know we’re doing.’’ Gordon is refreshed after a stint with the Queensland Firebirds this season. After eight years at the Central Pulse — and three ANZ Premiership titles — Gordon felt she needed a change to push her out of her comfort zone and test herself against new players. She missed the opening half of the season through injury, but came through strong in the back end of the season. “I loved it. Your bib is never just yours, you know. You have to be training really well week-in, week-out. “The environment was great over there. I had so much fun.’’ Feeding under the pressure of international defenders such as Jamaicans Shamera Sterling-Humphrey and Latanya Wilson, and matching up against Australian midcourters Kate Maloney and Jamie-Lee Price, was invaluable. “That was great for me because I feel like one of my X-factors and one thing I’m really good at is my feeding,’’ Gordon said. “It was really great to be tested in that space. “Every game was a hard contest and I was never going into a game being like ‘this is going to be sweet’. “I had to prepare pretty much like I would for an international which is great practice for now.’’ kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz