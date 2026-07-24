Slower speed limits for state highways have been approved in Central and North Otago.

The changes were made to support safer local access and better reflect how the roads are used, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said in a statement on Friday.

They involve State Highway 1 through Hampden, North Otago, including the town centre and its northern approach.

The limit between Lancaster St and Shrewsbury St is to fall from 80kmh to 70kmh, and Shrewsbury St to Nottingham St from 60kmh to 50kmh.

In Central Otago, SH8 at Ettrick - southern end extension - would drop from 100km/h to 80km/h.

"The approved speed limits were assessed as the most appropriate for each section of road, reflecting the surrounding land use, how the road is currently used and the requirements of the Land transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024 (the Rule).”

NZTA thanked people for their input.

“All feedback was considered alongside technical assessments, safety, travel time and cost estimates and other information before decisions were made.”

NZTA said its website would be updated when implementation dates were available, and it would also let local community and road users know before the new limits come into effect and signs were uncovered.

• Read NZTA’s consultation summary reports for SH8 Ettrick and SH1 Hampden.

- Allied Media