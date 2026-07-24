Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says the party is determined to return to the government benches, ahead of its annual general meeting.

Party members, delegates, MPs, and candidates have gathered in South Auckland to prepare for the campaign ahead.

Ahead of the AGM, Davidson told RNZ the Greens were committed to "getting rid of this government," and having a strong influence on the next one.

The party has already rolled out its tax policy, as well as its policies for water and energy.

Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick is set to announce a further policy on Sunday afternoon, with the rest of her speech focusing on rallying the membership for the campaign ahead.

Davidson will deliver a speech focused on the party's values and release the party's election manifesto.

The manifesto, which is developed by the wider party membership, contains the party's broader priorities.

This year, Davidson said there had been a large uptick in volunteers, phone calls, and door knocks, compared to this stage of previous election years.

"There's energy there that I don't think even we were expecting, all due to the sort of vision and solutions that the Greens have been putting out."

Unlike New Zealand First, which opens up its remit sessions to the media, or ACT, which promotes its AGM as more of a public rally, the Green Party's meetings are more like a conclave.

The notoriously closed-door meetings have been full of drama in recent years, from the decision to vacate James Shaw's position as co-leader in 2022, to the agonising over Darleen Tana in 2024 that led to three Pasifika members leaving the party.

Compared to the Greens' tumultuous first year back in opposition, the party goes into the election more cohesive and relaxed.

Davidson said there had been aspects of the last few years that had been "traumatising," but the party was stronger for it.

"No doubt we have gone through a lot this term, and even into last term. We've come through more than a lot, actually. Let's be straight up. So to have come through that and know you can make it through to the light, the members are just really focused now on this election."

While constitutional matters and remits are left for the other years, the membership will still vote on the party's leadership.

Both co-leaders are set to be re-confirmed, but Davidson was not taking anything for granted.

"We have that yearly confirmation for a reason, because our members really do decide if we get the privilege of serving year after year. So I can't rule out anything, but we're hoping that we have good relationships across the party, and we will be campaigning hard to keep the roles that we're going after."

The party was on 10.3 percent in the latest RNZ-Reid Research poll, up 0.2 points from the previous poll, but still a slight dip on the 11.6 percent the Greens got at the 2023 election.

It would give the Greens 13 seats in the House, two down from its current total.

The party's final list was published in April.

While current polling would see much of the current crop of MPs return, Scott Willis (15th) and Mike Davidson (20th) are in danger of losing their spots, and the highest-ranked new face is Tania Waikato, in 13th.

But Davidson was not deterred.

"The members are really motivated to have more Green MPs than we've ever seen, because of the fantastic list that we've got."