Motorists are being urged to take care on southern roads amid icy conditions around the region.

State Highway 94 (the Milford Road) was closed overnight because of snow, and there have been falls on the Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Road, where chains must be carried.

The Milford Road reopened about 10am on Saturday.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said overnight snow had been ploughed off the Crown Range Road, but “icy sections have formed and grit has been applied”.

Motorists are advised to expect wintry conditions around Wānaka and on the Glenorchy road and Arrowtown.

The Central Otago District Council says snow has been cleared around Naseby and Oturehua, and clearing work was due to take place at St Bathans.

Police have also urged road users to take care and obey any road closure signs.