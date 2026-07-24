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Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

The long-running University Book Shop, run by the Otago University Students\\' Association, is set to close its doors and move to a smaller, on-campus premises. Photo: Gregor Richardson
The long-running University Book Shop, run by the Otago University Students\\' Association, is set to close its doors and move to a smaller, on-campus premises. Photo: Gregor Richardson
The long-running University Book Shop, run by the Otago University Students' Association, is set to close its doors and move to a smaller, on-campus premises. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Laine Priestley
Friday, July 24, 2026
News|Dunedin
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