Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

A beloved Dunedin bookshop has announced plans to significantly downsize. The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) announced on Friday it would be closing the University Book Shop in Great King St. The Otago Daily Times understands the new location will be focused on selling textbooks and that some staff are set to lose their jobs. When asked about the staff changes and shifting focus to textbooks, OUSA did not answer. OUSA president Daniel Leamy said in a statement the decision to downsize was not made lightly. “It is an important step in ensuring the bookshop continues to serve students well into the future.” The new proposed store would be a smaller, on-campus store located in Cumberland St. The change would allow OUSA to focus more on student needs. “As a student-owned and student-led organisation, we need to ensure our services remain relevant, sustainable, and aligned with student needs.” The University Book Shop opened in 1945 after a committee was set up in 1944 to consider opening a dedicated bookshop serving the university community. Mr Leamy said the relocation reflects a common shift seen in the retail environment today — a shift which included increased operating costs and changing consumer behaviour. “We are not alone in navigating these changes to the retail environment.” The change was designed to ensure services were sustainable and met student needs. Mr Leamy said OUSA also acknowledged the dedicated staff who were most affected by the changes to the store. Their contribution to the University Book Shop community was “immeasurable”. The transition would take place over the coming weeks, with further updates provided at a later date.