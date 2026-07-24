Dunedin police say they are still on the hunt for a moped rider who mounted the footpath and ran red lights as he evaded officers.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said members of the public reported a man riding the moped without a helmet running red lights in central Dunedin about 3.50pm on Thursday.

Police located the driver in Cumberland St, near Stuart St.

On seeing the patrol vehicle, the rider ran another red light, Sgnt Lee said.

The rider continued driving after officers turned on their lights and sirens and was seen turning into St Andrew St “where he drove up onto the footpath and continued to run red lights”.

Sgnt Lee said the driver was reportedly weaving through people on the footpath.

“The rider has not yet been located by police, but positive lines of inquiries are being followed as he drove through areas, without a helmet on, that are heavily covered by CCTV cameras.”

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz