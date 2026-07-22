GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Ruby Shaw
Reporter
ruby.shaw@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
Councillors urged not to be ‘a dick’ over emissions goals
Dunedin councillors unambitious in the fight against climate change were advised to let the “eyes of future generations bore into your skull”.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
Dunedin City Council scraps net zero 2030 - new targets being developed
Dunedin councillors have been warned against taking their “foot off of the pedal” as they revamp the city’s climate change targets.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
‘Immediate action’ called for as pipes and pumps petition lodged
Dunedin Area Citizens Association deputy chairman Tony Cummings speaks to the group’s petition calling for engineering action in South Dunedin, lodged at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 17
Dejected cheerio to Dunedin’s Weet-Bix TRYathlon
Scrapping Dunedin’s Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is a ‘‘really disappointing’’ blow for children wanting to give it their all, Sport Otago’s boss says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 16
Dunedin's zero carbon goal 'no longer considered achievable'
Dunedin’s zero carbon goal could end up on the scrap heap as a possible shake-up of the city council’s fight against climate change looms.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 15
DCC merger prospects bleak: Lund
The Dunedin City Council’s reputation as ‘‘divided and dysfunctional’’ is scaring off potential amalgamation partners, a councillor says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 15
Ong discussed in Wellington
‘‘Disruptive’’ Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong was used by Wellington’s deputy mayor to illustrate a point on ‘‘almost existential threats to democracy’’.
Dunedin
July 15
Prismatic park proving popular
Dunedin’s McMillan Park playground reopened this week after a colourful facelift, not a moment too soon for tamariki enjoying their school holidays.
Dunedin
July 15
By-election cost council $375k, candidates $69k
The cost of running the by-election after Dunedin’s former mayor and councillor Jules Radich died topped $375,000.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 14
Modi visit hole-in-one for sporting tech firm
Dunedin sporting innovation was front and centre during the Indian prime minister’s historic trip to New Zealand.
View more