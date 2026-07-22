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Ruby ShawReporter
ruby.shaw@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 22

Councillors urged not to be ‘a dick’ over emissions goals

Dunedin councillors unambitious in the fight against climate change were advised to let the “eyes of future generations bore into your skull”.
Councillors urged not to be ‘a dick’ over emissions goals
Councillors urged not to be ‘a dick’ over emissions goals
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DunedinJuly 22

Dunedin City Council scraps net zero 2030 - new targets being developed

Dunedin councillors have been warned against taking their “foot off of the pedal” as they revamp the city’s climate change targets.
Dunedin City Council scraps net zero 2030 - new targets being developed
Dunedin City Council scraps net zero 2030 - new targets being developed
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DunedinJuly 22

‘Immediate action’ called for as pipes and pumps petition lodged

Dunedin Area Citizens Association deputy chairman Tony Cummings speaks to the group’s petition calling for engineering action in South Dunedin, lodged at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting.
‘Immediate action’ called for as pipes and pumps petition lodged
‘Immediate action’ called for as pipes and pumps petition lodged
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DunedinJuly 17

Dejected cheerio to Dunedin’s Weet-Bix TRYathlon

Scrapping Dunedin’s Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is a ‘‘really disappointing’’ blow for children wanting to give it their all, Sport Otago’s boss says.
Dejected cheerio to Dunedin’s Weet-Bix TRYathlon
Dejected cheerio to Dunedin’s Weet-Bix TRYathlon
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DunedinJuly 16

Dunedin's zero carbon goal 'no longer considered achievable'

Dunedin’s zero carbon goal could end up on the scrap heap as a possible shake-up of the city council’s fight against climate change looms.
Dunedin's zero carbon goal 'no longer considered achievable'
Dunedin's zero carbon goal 'no longer considered achievable'
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DunedinJuly 15

DCC merger prospects bleak: Lund

The Dunedin City Council’s reputation as ‘‘divided and dysfunctional’’ is scaring off potential amalgamation partners, a councillor says.
DCC merger prospects bleak: Lund
DCC merger prospects bleak: Lund
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DunedinJuly 15

Ong discussed in Wellington

‘‘Disruptive’’ Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong was used by Wellington’s deputy mayor to illustrate a point on ‘‘almost existential threats to democracy’’.
Ong discussed in Wellington
Ong discussed in Wellington
DunedinJuly 15

Prismatic park proving popular

Dunedin’s McMillan Park playground reopened this week after a colourful facelift, not a moment too soon for tamariki enjoying their school holidays.
Prismatic park proving popular
Prismatic park proving popular
DunedinJuly 15

By-election cost council $375k, candidates $69k

The cost of running the by-election after Dunedin’s former mayor and councillor Jules Radich died topped $375,000.
By-election cost council $375k, candidates $69k
By-election cost council $375k, candidates $69k
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DunedinJuly 14

Modi visit hole-in-one for sporting tech firm

Dunedin sporting innovation was front and centre during the Indian prime minister’s historic trip to New Zealand.
Modi visit hole-in-one for sporting tech firm
Modi visit hole-in-one for sporting tech firm