A pensioner who ran over a central Dunedin traffic light in their luxury SUV accidentally wrenched the steering wheel while reaching for something, police said.

Sergeant Matt Lee said the 73-year-old male driver was driving through the Rattray St-Arthur St intersection on a green light about 2pm on Thursday,when he reached down to retrieve something from the car's footwell.

"This action caused him to pull the steering wheel to the right, which caused the vehicle to collide with the traffic light pole and mounted the raised island."

Sgt Lee said the driver was medically cleared at the scene by ambulance staff.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was treated for minor injuries.

The traffic pole was levelled and wedged under the late-model Range Rover.

Minor damage to the vehicle was reported and it was towed from the scene.

At this stage, no charges had been laid, Sgt Lee said.