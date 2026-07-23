A “potent” smell of cannabis wafting through Dunedin’s Bus Hub led officers to a stash of buds.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were returning to the Dunedin Central Police Station about 2pm on Wednesday when they “smelt a strong smell of cannabis as they drove through the bus hub”.

“It must have really potent,” Sgnt Lee said.

They returned on foot and traced the smell to the bag of a 41-year-old man waiting for a bus.

“Police located a small pill container filled with cannabis buds.”

The man told officers the buds were from his prescribed pack of medicinal cannabis.

“Police provided advice that he’s required to keep it in the prescribed packaging if that was the case,” Sgnt Lee said.

“The cannabis was seized and the man warned for his offending.”

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz