Dunedin Area Citizens' Association deputy chairman Tony Cummings speaks to the group’s petition calling for engineering action in South Dunedin, lodged at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting. Mr Cummings said the suburb had suffered a “long-standing infrastructure deficit” which contributed to flooding during heavy rain. “This [petition] is not a request for something new. “This is a request from the people of Dunedin to do what you promised to do.” The petition asked for “immediate action to progress a practical pipes and pumps engineering solution for South Dunedin” from the Otago Regional and Dunedin City Councils. © Allied MediaThe public gallery and submitters at a Dunedin City Council meeting on Wednesday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson Mr Cummings said the petition had “over 2000” signatures, including handwritten signatures. On change.org, the petition showed 1227 verified signatures as of last night. He was supported by about a dozen people in the public gallery. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker thanked petition organisers for coming to the council — “we hear you loud and clear”, she said.