Dunedin councillors have been warned against taking their “foot off of the pedal” as they revamp the city’s climate change targets. The comments from Cr Steve Walker came as the city’s 2030 net zero carbon goal, considered unachievable, was dropped in favour of a two-stage approach to reducing emissions. ”There’s nothing wrong with targets, because whether it’s 2030 or not, without them we tend to sit back and do nothing,” Cr Walker said at yesterday’s council meeting. “It’s important that we don’t take our foot off of the pedal here, guys, and lose momentum that we’ve made and should be proud of as a city.” Councillors voted 9-2 to replace net zero 2030 with a new structure — a near-term gross, or total, emissions reduction target and a long-term net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal. The “level of ambition” of the new targets would be determined later this year. The Dunedin City Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and brought forward its target of city-wide net zero carbon emissions from 2050 to 2030. However, it conceded early last year meeting its target was unlikely, regardless of the level of investment. Five options for a refreshed target framework were presented to councillors, including retaining net zero 2030. Cr Mickey Treadwell introduced the motion for a two-stage structure. Maintaining a net zero goal in the long-term allowed the council to account for sequestration (storing atmospheric carbon dioxide), he said. Gross reduction in the short-term ensured “we're reducing emissions responsibly in the next five to 10 years, which is the critical period to avoid a global warming scenario which the Local Government Funding Association has cheerfully dubbed ‘inheriting a broken earth’”. The structure changes were not expected to require significant amendments to the council’s zero carbon plan, he said. “We're mostly just recognising the latest data that we have available and adjusting our methods accordingly.” The chance for significant change would be come when setting the “level of ambition”. [Missing Credit]Dunedin city councillor Mickey Treadwell. Photo: Gerard O'Brien Cr Treadwell agreed with Cr Walker’s “possibly... ironic” gas-pedal analogy. “In the situation we find ourselves in, there’s little risk of us doing too much.” Cr Andrew Simms backed the move, saying stakeholder buy-in required measurable, well understood and achievable targets. He thanked Cr Treadwell for his “articulate” environmental advocacy. “Cr Treadwell's approach is far more likely to have effect than public submitters who turn up and label councillors who have different views to themselves as dicks,” Cr Simms said, referring to an earlier comment made in the meeting’s public forum. However, Cr Brent Weatherall said unachievable targets “destined to be missed” undermined confidence. “Ratepayers expect us to spend their money delivering outcomes, not continually explaining why ambitious targets have not been met.” Environmental considerations were already built into major council decisions, he said. Cr Christine Garey said the council was expected to be a leader in such matters, even though it could not control every factor, government policy, for example. She drew on a whakataukī (proverb): “Mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei — for... us and our children after us”. “I think that is that is the relevant sentiment as we consider this motion.” In approving the motion, councillors also voted to adopt separate targets for biogenic methane and all other greenhouse gases. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz The vote That the council replaces the existing net carbon zero 2030 target with a near-term gross greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and a long-term net zero greenhouse gas emissions target. For (9): Crs John Chambers, Christine Garey, Doug Hall, Marie Laufiso, Cherry Lucas, Mandy Mayhem, Andrew Simms, Mickey Treadwell and Steve Walker. Against (2): Crs Benedict Ong and Brent Weatherall. Absent (4): Mayor Sophie Barker, Crs Jo Galer, Russell Lund and Lee Vandervis.