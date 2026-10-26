Police have assured the public they do not expect follow-up attacks after four people were shot outside a boxing event in Queensland, leaving a young woman fighting for her life.

The 19-year-old was critically injured with wounds to her neck and head during the drive-by shooting at Fitzy's Hotel in Loganholme, south of Brisbane, on Saturday night.

Multiple shots were fired at the venue about 8.15pm, when a boxing meet for Logan City Titles was taking place.

Three men, aged 27, 37 and 38, were also shot and are recovering in hospital in serious but stable conditions with abdominal injuries.

Police say they are looking for at least three people, including a masked shooter and a getaway driver.

Chief Superintendent Mel Adams, District Officer for Logan, said there were no concerns or intelligence to hand that there may be reprisal attacks or ongoing threats to the community.

"I wouldn't use the term targeted, but there were elements of pre-planning that lead us to say it was not random," she told reporters on Monday.

"We are satisfied in terms of these offenders not posing an immediate and secondary threat to the community."

An extensive cohort of detectives and specialists were engaged in the investigation, she said, urging people to contact police with any information that might help police find the offenders.

"I can tell you, we will solve this crime. We absolutely will but to do that we need community input, and we need community support.

"I can tell you that there will be people out there who know who did this or suspect who did this."

Supt Adams said the families of the victims were distraught after the shooting at a popular local pub where adults, teenagers and children were attending.

"People should be able to go there and enjoy their time with their families in that sporting environment.

"All of those persons will walk away from that incident with some form of trauma."

Supt Adams said the men who were shot were cooperating with police, as was the venue's management.

When asked if the attack was crime gang-related she said police were not discounting anything.

The car used in the shooting was later found set alight about 12km from the scene.

A second vehicle - a dual-cab utility - was captured on CCTV collecting the occupants of the abandoned car.

It was also found set alight later that evening.

Premier David Crisafulli told reporters on Monday there was no place in Queensland for such attacks.

"Police are throwing everything at this and it is our determination to make sure that those individuals face justice," the premier said.

Logan City Titles said they were "praying for full recoveries" for those injured in the shooting.