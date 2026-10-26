Canterbury have produced a brilliant second-half comeback to defeat Northland in the NPC final, 43-24, in front of a sold-out crowd at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.

Having trailed at half-time, Canterbury came out firing after the break, scoring five tries in the second half to secure their 16th provincial title and defend their NPC crown.

It was Northland who looked the stronger side for much of the opening half, despite Canterbury striking first through Dominic Gardiner.

The Taniwha made the most of Andrew Knewstubb's yellow card, with Heremaia Murray chasing down Jordan Trainor's grubber to get them on the board.

Trainor then powered over himself as Northland continued to put the hosts under pressure.

Brodie McAlister responded through a rolling maul, but Sam Nock's brilliant break set up Corey Evans for a try just before the interval, giving Northland a deserved advantage at the break.

However, the contest changed dramatically after half-time as Canterbury began to dominate possession and territory.

Nock's yellow card for failing to roll away proved costly, with George Bell crashing over from a maul before adding his second shortly afterwards to put the hosts in front.

Rivez Reihana briefly brought Northland level with a penalty, but Canterbury were beginning to find their rhythm.

A lengthy passage of attacking pressure eventually ended with Chay Fihaki sending a long pass to Isaac Hutchinson, who dived over on the left to restore Canterbury's lead.

From there, Canterbury took control as Northland struggled to find a way back into the contest.

Hutchinson grabbed his second after a lovely offload from McNicholl sent Gardiner charging through the middle, before Tyson Belworthy produced a brilliant individual effort from a scrum to seal the victory.

It completes another remarkable campaign for the Red and Blacks, who have now claimed their 16th provincial title and successfully defended their NPC crown.

For Northland, their first final ends in disappointment, but their historic run will still be remembered as the province's finest season.