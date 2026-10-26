A person has died in hospital following a crash on State Highway 83 near Duntroon in the Waitaki District yesterday.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash at Georgetown about 2.20pm on Sunday.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Sadly, one of those people has died this morning in hospital,” police said in a statement on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson on Sunday said they responded with three crews who found two people trapped on arrival.

They were freed from the vehicle and the scene was left with police.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

— Allied Media