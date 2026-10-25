Central Otago District Council has issued a boil water notice for Omakau and Ophir due to an issue at the Omakau water treatment plant.

The notice applies to all residents, businesses, and visitors in Omakau and Ophir.

The council said water used for drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation and cooking, and making ice, baby formula and juice.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute , then allowed to cool naturally before being used.

Tap water can still be used for showering, bathing and washing clothes.

Drinking water tankers will be made available and will be located at Omakau Domain Camping Ground, off Alton St and Swindon St, Ophir opposite the community pool.

Check the CODC website and Facebook page for updates.