Fire and Emergency are assessing the ground after a scrub fire in Southland on Sunday afternoon.

Six helicopters worked with monsoon buckets to protect two communications towers in the Centre Hill area after Emergency Services were alerted to the blaze at about 4 pm.

Last night FENZ said helicopter pilots had done an excellent job to protect the telecommunications infrastructure and there was no immediate risk to people or homes in the area.

Crews were stood down overnight although high winds were expected to keep the fire burning.

Today MetService had a strong wind warning in place for Southland with severe gales expected to reach up to 120 km/h in exposed places.

However, a Heavy Rain Watch in place could see conditions ease in the area when it came into effect early Monday afternoon.

FENZ said on Sunday the expected rain could make it easier to contain the fire.

"We expect a change in the weather overnight will bring more favourable conditions for containing the fire tomorrow, with rain forecast."