National has removed one of its campaign volunteers after learning he had been convicted of sexual conduct with a minor five years ago.

In 2021, Stuff reported Roger Buchanan, who was a teacher, manipulated a student into an illicit sexual relationship.

Buchanan was a volunteer and member of National's Palmerston North electorate committee, and a National Party spokesperson confirmed it had removed him from those roles when it became aware of his history.

"The National Party stands with victims of sexual violence," a spokesperson said.

Leader Christopher Luxon said he'd only just become aware of the matter, and he was glad the party had acted swiftly.

"That's the entirely appropriate thing to do.

"Good on them for doing the right thing."