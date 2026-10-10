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Election 2026

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NewsOctober 9

Luxon adamant coalition strong, stable on inside

Whatever else you might say about Christopher Luxon, he is a man who defies predictions and pundits.
Mike Houlahan
    Luxon adamant coalition strong, stable on inside
    Luxon adamant coalition strong, stable on inside
    DunedinOctober 9

    Candidates ready for election races

    No surprise last-minute names have emerged in the South, as the Electoral Commission released the final list of candidates for this year’s election.
    Mike Houlahan
    Candidates ready for election races
    Candidates ready for election races
    SUBSCRIBER
    OpinionOctober 9

    Scratchings have savaged the field in the 2026 election stakes

    Back in the good old days when newspapers ran the results of the previous day’s horse races, the usual format was to print first, second and third in bold type, followed by ``Also ran:’’.
    Mike Houlahan
    Scratchings have savaged the field in the 2026 election stakes
    Scratchings have savaged the field in the 2026 election stakes
    BusinessOctober 9

    Property managers wary of Labour’s rent plans

    Some property managers are concerned at the prospect of a Labour government removing their ability to issue no-cause eviction notices.
    Property managers wary of Labour’s rent plans
    Property managers wary of Labour’s rent plans
    NationalOctober 9

    ‘I don’t believe him’: Opportunity’s Wong confident Luxon will call

    Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong is brushing off a new poll which has her party under the 5% threshold needed to reach Parliament and believes National’s Christopher Luxon will give her a call if she becomes kingmaker.
    RNZ
    ‘I don’t believe him’: Opportunity’s Wong confident Luxon will call
    ‘I don’t believe him’: Opportunity’s Wong confident Luxon will call
    Rural Life OtherOctober 8

    National woos farmer vote with $300m low-cost loans for water storage

    National is promising to lend farmers up to $300 million to help them store more water, as it targets the rural vote in this year's election.
    National woos farmer vote with $300m low-cost loans for water storage
    National woos farmer vote with $300m low-cost loans for water storage
    NationalOctober 8

    NZ First renews push to ban backyard fireworks

    NZ First is making a fresh push for a ban on backyard fireworks, after the leaders of National and Labour shot the idea down earlier this week.
    Craig McCulloch of RNZ
    NZ First renews push to ban backyard fireworks
    NZ First renews push to ban backyard fireworks
    BusinessOctober 8

    Could Labour's airline pledge really fly?

    Labour promised that, if elected, it will force airlines to show full prices with fees included upfront, and automatically refund customers for cancelled or significantly delayed flights.
    Could Labour's airline pledge really fly?
    Could Labour's airline pledge really fly?
    BusinessOctober 8

    Bottom trawling could be important issue post-election

    Possible kingmaker the Opportunity party says it won't form a coalition unless its partners agree to a ban.
    Bottom trawling could be important issue post-election
    Bottom trawling could be important issue post-election
    NationalOctober 8

    NZ First surge extends coalition lead, new poll shows

    A new poll shows the coalition has slightly extended its lead over the left bloc thanks to a surge in support for New Zealand First
    NZ First surge extends coalition lead, new poll shows
    NZ First surge extends coalition lead, new poll shows
    BusinessOctober 8

    Government finances end year in better shape

    Treasury has confirmed that the government posted a significantly smaller budget deficit on the back of higher tax revenue and lower spending.
    Government finances end year in better shape
    Government finances end year in better shape
    BusinessOctober 7

    Labour targets airlines in drive for ‘true cost’ of flights

    "When an airline screws up, passengers shouldn't have to fight to get their money back," Labour MP Arena Williams says.
    Labour targets airlines in drive for ‘true cost’ of flights
    Labour targets airlines in drive for ‘true cost’ of flights
    NationalOctober 7

    Peters wants conversion therapy ban overturned, likens abortion to 'murder'

    National's leader Christopher Luxon says laws on conversion therapy and abortion are settled and his party won't change them.
    Peters wants conversion therapy ban overturned, likens abortion to 'murder'
    Peters wants conversion therapy ban overturned, likens abortion to 'murder'
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