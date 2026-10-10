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Election 2026
LEADER INTERVIEW
News
October 9
Luxon adamant coalition strong, stable on inside
Whatever else you might say about Christopher Luxon, he is a man who defies predictions and pundits.
Mike Houlahan
Dunedin
October 9
Candidates ready for election races
No surprise last-minute names have emerged in the South, as the Electoral Commission released the final list of candidates for this year’s election.
Mike Houlahan
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
October 9
Scratchings have savaged the field in the 2026 election stakes
Back in the good old days when newspapers ran the results of the previous day’s horse races, the usual format was to print first, second and third in bold type, followed by ``Also ran:’’.
Mike Houlahan
Business
October 9
Property managers wary of Labour’s rent plans
Some property managers are concerned at the prospect of a Labour government removing their ability to issue no-cause eviction notices.
National
October 9
‘I don’t believe him’: Opportunity’s Wong confident Luxon will call
Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong is brushing off a new poll which has her party under the 5% threshold needed to reach Parliament and believes National’s Christopher Luxon will give her a call if she becomes kingmaker.
RNZ
Rural Life Other
October 8
National woos farmer vote with $300m low-cost loans for water storage
National is promising to lend farmers up to $300 million to help them store more water, as it targets the rural vote in this year's election.
National
October 8
NZ First renews push to ban backyard fireworks
NZ First is making a fresh push for a ban on backyard fireworks, after the leaders of National and Labour shot the idea down earlier this week.
Craig McCulloch of RNZ
Business
October 8
Could Labour's airline pledge really fly?
Labour promised that, if elected, it will force airlines to show full prices with fees included upfront, and automatically refund customers for cancelled or significantly delayed flights.
Business
October 8
Bottom trawling could be important issue post-election
Possible kingmaker the Opportunity party says it won't form a coalition unless its partners agree to a ban.
National
October 8
NZ First surge extends coalition lead, new poll shows
A new poll shows the coalition has slightly extended its lead over the left bloc thanks to a surge in support for New Zealand First
Business
October 8
Government finances end year in better shape
Treasury has confirmed that the government posted a significantly smaller budget deficit on the back of higher tax revenue and lower spending.
Business
October 7
Labour targets airlines in drive for ‘true cost’ of flights
"When an airline screws up, passengers shouldn't have to fight to get their money back," Labour MP Arena Williams says.
National
October 7
Peters wants conversion therapy ban overturned, likens abortion to 'murder'
National's leader Christopher Luxon says laws on conversion therapy and abortion are settled and his party won't change them.
View more
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