A woman is facing an attempted murder charge in relation to a knife attack in which a baby was injured in West Auckland.

Three people were injured at a home on Kirby St in Glendene late on Sunday night. Two were in a critical condition on Monday.

A neighbour told RNZ a baby was among the injured.

Court documents seen by RNZ show a 33-year-old woman would appear in Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough confirmed the woman had been charged and thanked neighbours for their bravery on Sunday night.

"Neighbours came to these people's aid prior to emergency services arriving on the scene.

"We are very grateful for their assistance and bravery with what can only be described as a very confronting and upsetting scene."

Lough said one of the three injured people had undergone surgery and remained in a critical condition, the person in a moderate condition was recovering at home, while the third person was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A police investigation was ongoing, Lough said, with police piecing together the events leading up to the incident.

"We appreciate the public's interest in what has occurred here... however, the welfare of two people is at the forefront of this, and their privacy is paramount as they recover from this traumatic event."

All parties were known to each other, Lough said and police weren't looking for anyone else.

The woman who was charged would be having a bedside hearing on Tuesday, Lough said.

Three people were injured at a home on Kirby St in Glendene late on Sunday night. Two were in a critical condition on Monday.

A neighbour told RNZ a baby was among the injured.

Court documents seen by RNZ show a 33-year-old woman would appear in Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough confirmed the woman had been charged and thanked neighbours for their bravery on Sunday night.

"Neighbours came to these people's aid prior to emergency services arriving on the scene.

"We are very grateful for their assistance and bravery with what can only be described as a very confronting and upsetting scene."

Lough said one of the three injured people had undergone surgery and remained in a critical condition, the person in a moderate condition was recovering at home, while the third person was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A police investigation was ongoing, Lough said, with police piecing together the events leading up to the incident.

"We appreciate the public's interest in what has occurred here... however, the welfare of two people is at the forefront of this, and their privacy is paramount as they recover from this traumatic event."

All parties were known to each other, Lough said and police weren't looking for anyone else.

The woman who was charged would be having a bedside hearing on Tuesday, Lough said.