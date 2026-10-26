Hundreds of people are without power as fire crews battle a blaze that threatened houses near Roxburgh.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received multiple calls about 2.45pm on Monday about pine trees on fire in Roxburgh East, across the Clutha River from Roxburgh township.

There were “quite a few" crews on the scene working alongside the Roxburgh Volunteer Fire Brigade, including firefighters from Lawrence, Millers Flat, Dunstan Rural and Alexandra.

Using aircraft to fight the fire was not an option due to the high winds, the spokesman said.

Fire had threatened a couple of houses earlier in the afternoon and the fire service was working with police on potential evacuations.

Crews were working to contain the blaze and would then work to extinguish it, he said.

The Aurora Energy website advised shortly after 4pm that 222 customers in the area were without power due to a fire safety disconnection.

Customers in Awikiki Rd, Campbells Track, Coal Creek Rd, Craig Rd, Eliot Rd, Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd, Gilmour Rd, Ladysmith Rd, McElligott Rd, Roxburgh East Rd, Tamblyn Dr, Tamblyn Rd and Woodhouse Rd could expect power back about 8pm, the website said.

A Ladysmith Rd resident took to social media to ask people to stay away from the area.

"Please . . don't come down Ladysmith Rd unless you need to come here. It's a narrow road and the emergency services need all the room they can get. It's congested here."

The Roxburgh Community Resilience group was on standby to help and other people offered help with animals, food and shelter.

"Your community is at the ready to support you," one posted.

Further south, wild winds brought down power lines in rural Waimumu, near Gore, setting grass and a hedge alight.

Severe weather warnings are covering much of the South Island on Monday as a front brings strong winds and heavy rain at the end of the long weekend.