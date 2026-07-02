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Julie Asher
julie.asher@alliedpress.co.nz

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Central OtagoJuly 2

Newspaper article solves mystery

An apparent art mystery has been solved after an old newspaper article answered all the questions.
Newspaper article solves mystery
Newspaper article solves mystery
Central OtagoJuly 2

Lowest rates rise in South: mayor

The 6% rates rise Central Otago residents will pay next year is the lowest in Otago, Southland and Timaru, the mayor says.
Central OtagoJuly 2

Nurse powers on to international stage

Peer pressure is usually frowned on but for a Dunedin woman it has propelled her into representing New Zealand on the international powerlifting stage.
Nurse powers on to international stage
Nurse powers on to international stage
Central OtagoJuly 2

Promote Dunstan donation

Promote Dunstan, which organises the Easter weekend event, donated $10,000 each to the Clyde Volunteer Fire Brigade and Dunstan Hospital.
Promote Dunstan donation
Promote Dunstan donation
Central OtagoJuly 2

Class act from school

Winning a national excellence award was the perfect end to Maniototo Area School principal Melissa Bell’s time at the school.
Class act from school
Class act from school
Central OtagoJuly 2

Citizens celebrated at ceremony

Nearly 20 Central Otago residents arrived as a group of internationals and left New Zealanders after a citizenship ceremony in Alexandra on Friday.
Citizens celebrated at ceremony
Citizens celebrated at ceremony
Central OtagoJuly 2

Happy to be here and call it home

New New Zealand citizens were welcomed at a ceremony in Alexandra on Friday.
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Central OtagoJune 27

New building, no new maternity services

No extra maternity services will be offered at the yet-to-be-constructed Clyde Birthing Unit, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
New building, no new maternity services
New building, no new maternity services
Central OtagoJune 25

Cooking while learning on the job a win for chefs

Working and gaining qualifications at the same time is being touted as a recipe for success for both Central Otago chefs and their employers.
Cooking while learning on the job a win for chefs
Cooking while learning on the job a win for chefs
Central OtagoJune 25

Fundraiser on course

A 40-year tradition of fundraising continues later this year at the Aotea Electric Lions Golden Golf tournament at the Cromwell Golf Course.
Fundraiser on course
Fundraiser on course