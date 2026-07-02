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Latest
Central Otago
July 2
Newspaper article solves mystery
An apparent art mystery has been solved after an old newspaper article answered all the questions.
Central Otago
July 2
Lowest rates rise in South: mayor
The 6% rates rise Central Otago residents will pay next year is the lowest in Otago, Southland and Timaru, the mayor says.
Central Otago
July 2
Nurse powers on to international stage
Peer pressure is usually frowned on but for a Dunedin woman it has propelled her into representing New Zealand on the international powerlifting stage.
Central Otago
July 2
Promote Dunstan donation
Promote Dunstan, which organises the Easter weekend event, donated $10,000 each to the Clyde Volunteer Fire Brigade and Dunstan Hospital.
Central Otago
July 2
Class act from school
Winning a national excellence award was the perfect end to Maniototo Area School principal Melissa Bell’s time at the school.
Central Otago
July 2
Citizens celebrated at ceremony
Nearly 20 Central Otago residents arrived as a group of internationals and left New Zealanders after a citizenship ceremony in Alexandra on Friday.
Central Otago
July 2
Happy to be here and call it home
New New Zealand citizens were welcomed at a ceremony in Alexandra on Friday.
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Central Otago
June 27
New building, no new maternity services
No extra maternity services will be offered at the yet-to-be-constructed Clyde Birthing Unit, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Central Otago
June 25
Cooking while learning on the job a win for chefs
Working and gaining qualifications at the same time is being touted as a recipe for success for both Central Otago chefs and their employers.
Central Otago
June 25
Fundraiser on course
A 40-year tradition of fundraising continues later this year at the Aotea Electric Lions Golden Golf tournament at the Cromwell Golf Course.
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