SUBSCRIBERCentral OtagoFood, lights and motorbikes launch festival weekendCapturing their first Alexandra Blossom Festival were Kim and Paul Boyd. The couple are from Westport but have been travelling in their 9.5m horse truck for the past three months. After taking the delights of Central Otago - including a beer at the Vulcan Hotel and seeing the blue lake at St Bathans - they were heading to Dunedin. Photo: Julie AsherJulie AsherReporterThursday, October 1, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO