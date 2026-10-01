SUBSCRIBERCentral OtagoStudents’ woolly work wows crowdClyde Primary School students paraded their WoolOn entries at the Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen crowning on Tuesday. Showing their creations are (from left) Maddie Spencer, 11, Maddie Petersen and Charlotte Spencer, both 13. The Spencer sisters' creation "Scottish Roots" reflected their family history while Maddie Petersen's entry took inspiration from Clyde's floral displays. Photo: Julie AsherJulie AsherThursday, October 1, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO