A man faces a serious charge after an assault left a child critically injured at a central Auckland playground, police say.

The attack happened about 4.45pm on Sunday at a play area in Myers Park, before a man was taken into custody.

Hato Hone St John earlier said one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition, and the other to Starship Children's Hospital critically injured.

Police said the child and adult did not know each other.

On Monday afternoon, Auckland City District Commander Sunny Patel said: "The 20-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the assault".

"The child victim remains in Starship Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while the 20-year-old man remains in hospital in serious condition as a result of self-inflicted injuries."

The child's family had been notified and were being supported, Patel said.

Cordons around the playground have now been taken down.

A scene examination had been completed, and police were continuing to investigate.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, nor do we believe there is any ongoing risk to the public," Patel said.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has photos or video, has been urged to make contact with police by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz - and quoting the case number 261025/2283.