Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who has gone missing in Dunedin.

Police say Daniel Van Petegem went for a walk in the St Kilda area about 7.30am on Monday, but failed to return to his Queens Drive accommodation.

Daniel is about 187cm tall (6’2”) and of slim build.

He was wearing socks and sandals, a navy cap, a red, white and blue shirt, and fawn shorts.

Police say he has limited knowledge of the area.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who has information is asked to call Police 111 and use the reference number P068059689.

Information can also be reported via 105.police.govt.nz, clicking update report and referencing the same number.

— Allied Media