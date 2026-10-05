The National Party wants to redirect foreign aid money into funding for new medicines, if it leads the next government.

In a policy announcement that touches on the turf of both its coalition partners, National promises to reduce foreign aid outside the Pacific and make the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade "more efficient", in order to deliver a $604 million uplift in Pharmac's medicines budget and expand cancer screening.

National's health spokesperson Simeon Brown said National had "put patients back at the heart of the health system", delivering the "largest ever boost for new medicines" and expanding free screening nationwide.

"Now we want to go further, getting more medicines to Kiwis and catching cancer early, when it is most treatable."

The party made the announcement at the Allevia Hospital cancer treatment rooms in Auckland's Epsom on Tuesday morning. It said a re-elected National Government will:

Deliver a further $604 million uplift in Pharmac's medicines budget;

Turn responsible fiscal management into more medicines by reducing foreign aid outside the Pacific and making MFAT more efficient;

Set a national target for clinical trials in New Zealand;

Unlock CAR-T cell therapy

Brown said National wanted to invest a further $604m to help Pharmac fund more new medicines and widen access to those already funded.

"We will largely pay for it by reducing foreign aid and associated administration costs by 10 percent, while fully protecting aid to the Pacific."

He said New Zealanders were "generous people" but National believed more of their "hard-earned" money should be spent at home, rather than being sent offshore.

Clinical trials and CAR-T would also give New Zealanders access to "cutting-edge treatments," he said, often earlier than they would be available otherwise.

"For someone facing cancer or a rare disorder, that can mean real hope when other options have run out."

A re-elected National Government would also:

Lower the free bowel screening age to 50 by 2029;

Complete the free breast screening extension to age 74 by 2029;

Launch new screening pilots for prostate and lung cancer;

Deliver free cervical screening for all women aged 25 to 69 from March 2027;

Establish the Healthy Kiwis Programme, offering active prescriptions;

National had lowered the bowel screening age twice already, from 60 to 58 and then to 56.

Brown said "this election is going to be very tight, and the choice could not be clearer".

"It's either a Labour coalition that would hit Kiwis with nine new taxes or National, who will put the health of Kiwis at home ahead of money sent overseas, delivering more medicines and earlier screening with no new taxes."