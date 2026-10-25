Chris Hipkins has promised a Labour-led government would be formed by Christmas, and he's set out five things he would tackle in his first week as prime minister.

If Labour's elected, bringing down the cost of living and fixing healthcare are its priorities, Hipkins said on Monday.

"New Zealanders don't want more political arguments. They want a government that gets things done.

"That's why I'm committing to forming a Labour-led Government before Christmas and getting straight to work. Kiwis can't afford to wait any longer for things to get better."

Hipkins said his Cabinet would take five immediate actions:

End what he calls the "Health New Zealand hiring freeze" and start delivering Labour's guarantee of a job for every eligible New Zealand-trained graduate nurse.

Launch Labour's Emergency Department Recovery Plan, urgently assessing what hospitals need to open more staffed beds and get patients into wards faster

Start work on a new Medicard providing three free GP visits and free prescriptions each year

Approve a three-year fuel tax freeze, progress public transport fare caps of $20 a week in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and $10 elsewhere, and prepare for a 10 percent student loan balance reduction for eligible borrowers from 1 July 2027

Agree to legislation banning price gouging on groceries, power and petrol illegal, ban hidden fees and unfair charges, and meet supermarket leaders to set out plans to separate their wholesale and retail operations.

Hipkins said he would hold every minister accountable for delivering those things.

"New Zealanders deserve a government that works as hard as they do, and there will be consequences if ministers fail to meet the standards I set."