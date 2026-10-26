Braydon Hepworth. Photo: NZ Police

Further details of a forthcoming independent review into the care Braydon Hepworth received at the Christchurch City Mission have been revealed.

The 21-year-old father was told to leave the mission's transitional housing less than two months before he disappeared.

His body was found buried in a shed in Linwood earlier this month.

Two Christchurch men have been charged in connection to the disappearance and death of Hepworth.

A 60-year-old man was charged with concealing his body and making a false statement to police.

A 34-year-old man also appeared in court on Friday on charges relating to the concealment of Hepworth's body.

The mission's board confirmed a fortnight ago that an independent review into Hepworth's time with the mission and the decision-making involved in his care would take place.

On Monday, the board said the review would be led by Wellington barrister Andrew Scott-Howman.

Scott-Howman is an experienced employment lawyer and workplace investigator.

In a statement, board chair Jane Evans said Hepworth's death had left the City Mission community deeply saddened.

"Our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends, and the staff who knew him. We've asked for a thorough and candid examination of Braydon's time with the Mission and whether anything could have been done differently," Evans said.

"The review will look at the Mission's responsibilities in relation to Braydon. It will not consider the cause of death or any criminal matter, which are for the police and the courts."

Scott-Howman was due to report to the board at the end of November with a summary of findings and response to be released soon after, "subject to privacy and legal limitations".

Christchurch City Mission chief executive Corinne Haines earlier confirmed Hepworth was asked to leave the transitional housing complex Whakaora Kāinga in mid-July.

"Our services support many people with complex needs and there are occasions when we must ask someone to leave accommodation because important behavioural expectations have repeatedly not been met," she said in a statement.

However, the circumstances surrounding Hepworth's departure from the Whakaora Kāinga complex have raised concerns and questions from staff.

Former staff member Alex - who did not wish to use her surname - told RNZ that Hepworth's death was the catalyst for her resignation because of serious concerns about the mission's direction.

"I believe the shift towards a more rigid, business-oriented approach contributed to the loss of experienced staff and undermined the quality of support [Whakaora Kāinga] was established to provide," she said.

In her resignation letter, seen by RNZ, Alex said Hepworth was given 15 minutes to pack his belongings and leave.

"A year of familiarity, relationships and a place to turn when life became overwhelming, reduced to 15 minutes to gather his possessions and walk away," her letter said.

"I find it difficult to comprehend how this could be considered an appropriate way to exit someone whose circumstances called for compassion, careful consideration and trauma-informed practice.

"Braydon deserved better. His daughter deserved better. And every person who comes to Whakaora Kāinga seeking safety, stability, and support deserves better."

RNZ understands about 25 to 30 staff members have resigned from the City Mission within the past eight or nine months.