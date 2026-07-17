Dunedin youngster Oliver Gordon, 7, who delights in running wearing his Weet-Bix Kids top, is disappointed the event will not be returning to the South. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Scrapping Dunedin’s Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is a ‘‘really disappointing’’ blow for children wanting to give it their all, Sport Otago’s boss says. The decision to not hold a Dunedin edition of the popular triathlon was revealed on Thursday night when the city was left off a list of upcoming event locations. Organiser Sanitarium said its hand was forced by stalling participation levels post-pandemic and it was sorry to lose the ‘‘valued’’ event. About 1400 children from across the South participated in pre-Covid events. The Otago Daily Times reported 971 children took part in this year’s event. Yesterday, Dunedin mum Jacqui Gordon said all three of her children had enjoyed previous events — her youngest, Oliver, 7, completed his first full TRYathlon in March and ‘‘loved it’’. ‘‘He was very keen to do it again.’’ Instead, news of Dunedin’s discontinued event had ‘‘shocked and saddened’’ them. The TRYathlon was a great participation event, Mrs Gordon said. ‘‘Sometimes the kids get a bit nervous about ‘where am I going to come, I’m not going to be the best’, and it’s definitely nice to tell them that, you know, that’s not the case with this one’’, The nearest event instead would be in Christchurch and there was ‘‘no way’’ her family could travel for it. ‘‘That’s just another huge expense. It’s disappointing that nothing’s coming further south, really.’’ Sport Otago chief executive James Nation said the TRYathlon was a ‘‘big thing to lose’’. ‘‘It’s about giving it a go and it’s aimed squarely at those young tamariki that are wanting to set up really good behaviours,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s really disappointing from that perspective.’’ Sport Otago would discuss proposals for replacement events internally and with the community, he said. Dunedin was absent from a map of 2026-27 event locations posted to the TRYathlon’s Facebook page on Thursday night. Families of previous participants were informed in an email sent yesterday morning. Sanitarium Health Food Co New Zealand general manager Michael Barton said the decision was not an easy one and he knew the news would be disappointing. Despite ongoing efforts, participation had not returned to previous levels following pandemic-related disruptions, making it difficult to sustain the event in the long term, he said. ‘‘We’re sorry we won’t be bringing the event back to Dunedin next season and we want to thank the Dunedin community for the passion and support that has made these events special and left a lasting impact on local children and their families.’’ Though asked, Sanitarium did not say whether the decision would be reconsidered. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz