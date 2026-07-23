A Wellington church is asking for the return of two icons stolen from their altar.

Religious artworks of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus, and a copy of the famous Icon of Christ and Abbot Mena housed in the Louvre musuem in Paris, were taken from St Peter's Church in Willis St on Tuesday.

Reverend Jean Malcolm, who made the image of Mary and Child herself, said they seemed to "have grown legs and walked".

The Anglican church leaves its doors open during daylight hours.

The items did not have monetary value, but that they were "an important part of our environment of the church".

Believers use icons to help them pray as the holy people in the images let worshippers feel God's presence, she said.

"They leave a big hole, and we're hoping that by advertising their loss, we might be able to get them back."

The Church has decided not to involve police.

"We don't want to take anyone to court about it; we just want our icons back."

Malcolm hoped for a reconciliation with the person that took them, but understood if they were too shy or scared to come themselves.

St Peter's Church in Willis St. Photo: RNZ

St Peter’s would close for a day if the icons were not returned by next Tuesday.

Malcolm said they would be "mourning for the loss of the icons and also mourning that this kind of hospitable space has been kind of harmed in this way".

She said the Church understood life was hard for many at the moment, "but actually, the only way out of this difficult time is if we reach out to one another, if we remain open to one another".

It’s the second time St Peter’s has been targetted this year.

A brass eagle lectern was damaged when it proved too heavy to take.