Southland police are appealing to the public for information about a serious crash in Wallacetown this week which has left one person in critical care.

The crash, involving a ute and an SUV, occurred about 5.20pm on Tuesday on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99).

Two people received serious injuries, and one remains in critical care at Dunedin Hospital.

Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, reference number 260721/3854. — Allied Media