Dunedin councillors unambitious in the fight against climate change were advised to let the “eyes of future generations bore into your skull”. An occasionally vocal public gallery were on hand at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting where councillors voted to reshape the city’s zero carbon goals, after its net zero carbon 2030 target was determined to be unachievable. Speaking in public forum, Matt Greene asked the “strongest possible” zero-carbon plan be delivered and said councillors’ actions would outlive them. “You have to think of that before you act, and are you going to be a dick or are you going to do the right thing?” “And if you choose to be a dick, let the eyes of future generations bore into your skull.” Of six speakers on the topic, five backed ongoing work to reduce emissions and one opposed. Ultimately, councillors voted to adopt a two-stage approach — adopting a near-term gross emissions reduction target and a long-term net zero greenhouse gas emissions target. The new targets would be determined later this year. University of Otago climate scientist Dr Jen Purdie encouraged the council to remain “ambitious” in its targets. “I’m really proud to live in a city, be a ratepayer in a city that has been at the forefront of New Zealand councils taking climate action but I’m here to respectfully submit and to reiterate that we are in a climate emergency,” she said. “Change is happening fast and we cannot ignore it.” OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESDr Jen Purdie speaks in public forum at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting. Photo: Gregor Richardson Cr Lee Vandervis asked how Dr Purdie squared “being a scientist and being ambitious politically”. “I make evidence-based decisions and I hope that others do too,” she replied. Cr Benedict Ong chipped in as Dr Purdie left the table — “thank you for coming in to make a political statement, not a science statement.” Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker told him public forum was an opportunity to ask questions “not an opportunity to be rude to people”. OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESPeter Foster speaks in public forum at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting. Photo: Gregor Richardson In contrast, Peter Foster said there was no need for net zero carbon work to continue — the climate emergency declared by the council in 2019 was “redundant”, he said. “You can see the actual evidence for yourself that there’s been no increase in any form of extreme weather.” This was met with laughter from some climate change protesters in the gallery — “you wish”, one said. Ms Barker asked the gallery to remain quiet and show respect to speakers. Bridie Lonie said councillors must show leadership on climate change action. Though it would be hard and costly, intervention was necessary and required measurable emission targets, she said. Matt Jenks spoke from a health perspective — “the actions needed to reduce emissions deliver immediate and measurable health benefits for Dunedin residents.” For example, a mode shift toward more active and public transport would increase physical activity and reduce harm from motor vehicle accidents, he said. Rosemary Penwarden told councillors “business as usual” could not continue. “You have got to make this city livable for my grandchildren, for your children, for your grandchildren, and for those who aren’t yet born, because things are getting pretty rocky from here.” ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz