There’s running the red — and then there’s running right over it in your late-model Range Rover.

That’s what happened on the corner of Rattray St and Arthur St in Dunedin about 2pm on Thursday.

Police and teams from Fire and Emergency NZ attended the accident, which appeared to be single-vehicle crash.

A traffic light could be seen under the luxury SUV.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified at 1.53pm of the incident and sent one ambulance.

Staff treated one person there for minor injuries.

— Allied Media