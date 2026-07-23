It's the last ODT Rugby Chat of the year brought to you by Garador and we wrap the Speight’s Shield final with Harbour player coach Charles Elton.

Just in case you'd forgotten the NPC is about to start and Otago are defending the Ranfurly Shield against Mid Canterbury tomorrow, and coach Mark Brown has also joined us in studio talk us through the preseason and to answer the tough questions.

Charles gives us a blow by blow of the final and how the celebrations went out at Port and at sea on Sunday.

Brownie talks us through the preseason so far and the prospects for tomorrow's shield challenge and their first game against Southland in "gumboot" next week. We also get a please explain as to why he has brought in an Aussie prop.