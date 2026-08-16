Dunedin is set to be announced as the host of an international surfing event.

The World Surf League is to bring an Asia-Pacific qualifying event to St Clair Beach in March next year, media have been told.

It is expected about 200 surfers will head to Dunedin to compete on what is regarded as the best city surf break in the country.

The event is understood to consist of the Dunedin Pro QS4000 and Junior Pro competitions and a surfing festival.

New Zealand’s best would take on elite surfers from Asia-Pacific to achieve up to 4000 qualifying points.

“Having this competition in Dunedin is certainly of major benefit for our surfers and will also form a key part of the Olympic qualifying process,” Surfing NZ chief executive Ben Kennings told the Sunday Star-Times.

St Clair Beach’s inner-city setting made it an ideal venue for a big event, he said.

The Dunedin City Council and Major Events Group were understood to be partners in the event.

The Otago Daily Times reported two years ago moves were afoot to try to bring the international surfing circuit to Dunedin.

“We understand the World Surf League may be considering bringing an event to New Zealand, and that Dunedin could be a possible location given our fantastic, consistent surf and proximity to the coast,” a council spokeswoman said at the time.