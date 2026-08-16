The parents of a young boy killed in a Christchurch dog attack have paid tribute to the “light of our lives” following his death on Friday.

Police on Sunday afternoon named the child as Sonny-Charles Watson, aged one.

Police found the child in a critical condition after being called to a house on Basingstoke St in Aranui just before 5pm on Friday. He died at the scene.

In Sunday’s police statement the boys’ parents, Greg Watson and Jordan Doherty, paid tribute to their son.

“Sonny was not just the light of our lives but everyone he came in contact with. The most beautiful little boy, full of love and laughter for everyone. Shine bright our ray of sunshine."

In a social media post on Saturday they expressed their shock and asked for time to process what had happened.

“We appreciate all the love and messages from everyone.

“I ask for you to give us some time and respect to [grieve] before we get back to everyone.”

A Givealittle page has been set up by a close friend to support the couple.

Raising more than $12,500 by 1.30pm on Sunday, the friend said they hoped to ease the financial burden on the couple as they grieved.

“Our dear friends Greg and Jordan are facing the unimaginable following the sudden and heartbreaking loss of their one-year-old son,” they wrote.

“His beautiful presence touched many lives, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Police said they were continuing to support Sonny's family “as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve”.

“Out of respect for the family, police encourage members of the public and media to allow them the time and space they need and to refrain from speculation surrounding the circumstances of this incident.”

- Allied Media