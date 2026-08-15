Fire crews are battling a large blaze at a cinema in the Auckland suburb of Botany Downs.

A worker at the Botany Town Centre says flames are shooting out of the Hoyts movie theatre.

She says about a hundred people are standing outside the mall and officials are telling people move away.

The worker says it's a “shocking sight”.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has classified the fire as a third alarm, which means fire appliances from around the Auckland region are being called in to help.

- More to come