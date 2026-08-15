Former Tall Blacks and Otago Nuggets coach Tab Baldwin has been permanently banned from university sport in the Philippines, following the deaths of two players at a training boot camp.

In June, the American-Kiwi coach resigned after two athletes he coached at a Manila University drowned.

Strong waves had swept several players from the Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball team into deeper water, the university said. Two players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, lost their lives.

Baldwin was stood down while the university and government agencies investigated the incident in Dipaculao, northeast Philippines. He subsequently announced he would leave his position.

On August 7, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines confirmed Baldwin had been "perpetually banned" from university sport.

"Thomas Anthony Baldwin is perpetually banned from all UAAP competitions and related activities, in any coaching, administrative, advisory, or official capacity, and he is also prohibited from entering any UAAP competition venue," a statement from the organisation said.

"This sanction is final and shall not be appealable."

Team manager Epok Quimpo, assistant coaches Dean Castaño, Sandro Soriano, Reynaldo Jacinto Jr, Hernan Domingo, Caesar Elumba, Grant Dearns, and physical therapist John Rueca were all given indefinite suspensions.

In July, Filipino state media reported charges of homicide and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide had been recommended by justice officials against Baldwin and Dearns, the former Moana Pasifika strength and conditioning coach who was also at the Blue Eagles.

Baldwin coached the Nuggets in their inaugural season in the NBL in 1990.

He built a decorated international career, including guiding the Tall Blacks to a fourth-place finish at the 2002 FIBA World Cup, alongside coaching the team to the Athens Olympics and 2006 World Cup.