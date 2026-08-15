New Zealand ran in eight tries as they thumped South Africa’s Bulls 50-19 in their latest Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixture in Pretoria on Saturday, an impressive warm-up ahead of the first test against the Springboks next weekend.

The All Blacks were in complete control in what was expected to be their toughest outing ahead of the four-match test series, following victories over the Stormers (38-21) and the Sharks (54-0) with their most impressive all-round display.

Their set-piece was solid and they dominated the breakdown, while they also improved the discipline, albeit they came up against a depleted Bulls side.

The first test against the world champion Springboks is next Saturday in Johannesburg.

"Another tough game for us, the Bulls turned up in patches there and it was a physical game," New Zealand captain Codie Taylor said.

"No disrespect to the Bulls, but the Springboks will lift the tempo and the physicality and that is what test match footie is all about. It is an exciting week ahead.

"Executing when we do create special moments (could be better), there were a few mistakes in there. But we have played three games now and experienced South African footie now and I think we are well set up for the test series."

New Zealand scored the opening try when a simple backline move to counter the Bulls’ rush defence ended with wing Josh Moorby crossing in the corner.

Moorby added a second score and when the Bulls lost prop Francois Klopper to a yellow card for repeated infringements in their own 22, hooker Taylor dived over after a quick-tap penalty from five yards.

The All Blacks’ potency at the breakdown created numerous turnovers and errors from the Bulls, and when they won possession once more, Taylor scored his second try to give the visitors a 24-0 lead following a dominant first half.

The Bulls got the first try of the second half when lock Ruan Vermaak powered over.

Referee Nika Amashukeli awarded the score, but television match official Eric Gauzins from France tried to talk him out of it for a perceived knock on.

In a rarity, Amashukeli disagreed with his TMO and stuck with his original decision.

Normal service resumed when wing Leroy Carter scored two tries, and centre Rieko Ioane and loose-forward Wallace Sititi added two more to take them past the 50-point mark.