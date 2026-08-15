Four people in hospital, one with critical injuries and another seriously hurt, after a knife attack in Hamilton.

The police said a 23-year-old man was in custody and they wanted to reassure people they didn't believe there was an ongoing threat, after what they said would have been a disruptive and frightening time for people in the suburb of Maeroa.

Emergency services were called to Churchill Avenue about 9pm on Saturday.

The police said as the attack unfolded, one victim fled on foot to seek help at a nearby property and was followed there by the offender.

It is alleged that an occupant there fired a gun, but caused no injury.

The police said the arrested man would face charges, and was asking for anyone with relevant information to contact them.

They said there were scene guards, cordons and an increased police presence in the area as they work to understand what had occurred.