SECTIONS
Paul Dwyer
Paul.dwyer@alliedpress.ci.nz

Latest

RugbyJuly 23

ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason

It's the last ODT Rugby Chat of the year we wrap the Speight’s Shield final with Harbour player coach Charles Elton.
ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
NewsJuly 25

Varsity looks to have edge on Taieri

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Varsity looks to have edge on Taieri
Varsity looks to have edge on Taieri
NewsJuly 18

Shaping up to be a Taieri-Harbour final

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Shaping up to be a Taieri-Harbour final
Shaping up to be a Taieri-Harbour final
NewsJuly 11

Exciting finish to regular season ahead

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Exciting finish to regular season ahead
Exciting finish to regular season ahead
NewsJuly 4

Kaikorai in danger of missing the four

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Kaikorai in danger of missing the four
Kaikorai in danger of missing the four
NewsJune 27

GI looks team to just miss the four

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
GI looks team to just miss the four
GI looks team to just miss the four
NewsJune 20

Winner-take-all match at Elver Pit

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Winner-take-all match at Elver Pit
Winner-take-all match at Elver Pit
NewsJune 13

Top four race reaching a crescendo

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Top four race reaching a crescendo
Top four race reaching a crescendo
NewsJune 6

Coach must care about Otago rugby

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Coach must care about Otago rugby
Coach must care about Otago rugby
RugbyMay 23

Davenport announcement missed chance

Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Davenport announcement missed chance
Davenport announcement missed chance