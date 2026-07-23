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Paul Dwyer
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Latest
Rugby
July 23
ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
It's the last ODT Rugby Chat of the year we wrap the Speight’s Shield final with Harbour player coach Charles Elton.
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July 25
Varsity looks to have edge on Taieri
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
News
July 18
Shaping up to be a Taieri-Harbour final
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
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July 11
Exciting finish to regular season ahead
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
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July 4
Kaikorai in danger of missing the four
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
News
June 27
GI looks team to just miss the four
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
News
June 20
Winner-take-all match at Elver Pit
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
News
June 13
Top four race reaching a crescendo
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
News
June 6
Coach must care about Otago rugby
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.
Rugby
May 23
Davenport announcement missed chance
Paul Dwyer runs his rule over everything Otago rugby.