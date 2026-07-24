A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.

Sergeant Matt Lee said a 37-year-old man with a suspended licence drove into an impairment checkpoint on Taieri Rd about 9.55pm on Wednesday.

As the man was not supposed to be driving, officers impounded the vehicle and he was summonsed to appear in court at a later date, charged with drove while licence was suspended or revoked.

However, that was not the end of the matter.

At 7pm the following day, the same police unit was carrying out another impairment checkpoint on Taieri Rd — “you see where we’re going with this”, Sgnt Lee said.

“The same 37-year-old male drove into the checkpoint again, in a different vehicle.

“This vehicle was also impounded and he’s been summonsed again to court for the second offence.”

Sgnt Lee said five impairment checkpoints were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday — in Taieri Rd, Princes St, Forbury Rd and King Edward St.

In total, 1208 drivers were tested and two drivers recorded a result over the legal limit.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz